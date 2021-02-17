Police charge 3rd suspect in 2018 murder near Myrtlewood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A third suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened in 2018 near the Myrtlewood community.

McKenna Reimers, 25, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with accessory after the fact of a felony in connection with the 2018 shooting death of Mark Verhasselt.

According to the warrants, Reimers was at the scene before, during, and after the shooting – and went back home to Fayetteville, N.C.m], afterward. Horry County police scheduled numerous interviews to talk with Reimers with no success. In September of 2018, police traveled to Fayetteville while in contact with her, but she failed to answer calls once they arrived, according to the warrant.

Matthew Rivera, 30, and Marquis Brown, 28, both of Fayetteville, also have been charged in connection with the murder. Rivera was released on a $90,000 bond in October of 2018.

A police report says officers were called to the area near Bovardia Place and Wild Iris Drive in reference to an assault in July of 2018. Upon arrival, officers found the Verhasselt near the rear passenger side of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The report says there appeared to be shell casings from a handgun beside the Verhasselt’s body.

Verhasselt, 42, was from Fayetteville but lived in Myrtle Beach on-and-off for several years.