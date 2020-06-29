Police charge 4th suspect in Hartsville nightclub shooting that killed 3 people

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A fourth person has been charged in the Hartsville nightclub shooting earlier this year that killed three people and injured others.

Zachary Austin Cole, of Bennettsville, faces numerous charges in the Jan. 26 shooting at Mac’s Lounge. Cole has been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm, carrying a firearm onto premises where alcohol is sold, discharging a firearm into a structure or enclosure, and violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Zachary Austin Cole

According to Hartsville police, Cole fired a gun into the air and into an occupied structure at the club during the early morning hours that night. Several witnesses identified him at the lounge with a gun in his hand, according to the report. He has been released on a $35,000 bond.

The shootings began just before 2 a.m. during a fight on the dance floor, according to reports. Warrants say one of the suspects “fired numerous rounds into a crowded bar at a subject, to which he shot several other patrons inside the bar.”

Responding officer initially saw three victims: one victim was found in the patio area, another victim was found next to a pool table, and another victim was found just inside a doorway. There were at least two more wounded inside the door to the left, police said. Other people showed up later at area hospitals with injuries.

The three people killed in the shooting were Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garrett Bakhsh, 18, a student at Coker University.

The others charged in the incident are:

Davijon Khalil McCall, charged with two counts of murder.

Darius Dickey, charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges.

Antonio Verell Mills, Jr. charged with criminal conspiracy.

