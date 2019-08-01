Police charge Bennettsville man with 2 more counts of first-degree murder

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a man with killing two people in Bennettsville in August of 2018.

Devonte Malachi has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the deaths of Danny Ray Goins and Jimmy Allen Tyndall Jr., according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shootings happened on Aug. 15 on Crosland Street.

Malachi was recently charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges shortly after the shooting death of another victim, Eric Canty. That shooting happened on June 20 on Sunny Bank Street in Bennettsville.

“I want to first give my sincere condolences to the victims’ families on behalf of the Bennettsville Police Department,” Chief Miller said on Thursday. “The victims were more than case numbers to us. We never lost the understanding that they were real people. They were sons, fathers of families, and friends.”

Chief Miller said the department spent hundreds on hours on investigating the case. SLED assisted in the investigation.

