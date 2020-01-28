Police charge man in connection with 9 burglaries in downtown Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police have one person in custody in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries that occurred in the downtown area of Conway.

Jeremy Dickson Shelton, 42, is charged in connection with the following crimes:

Burglary 2nd degree — 916 3rd Ave (River City Accents) Burglary 2nd degree — 1022 3rd Ave (3rd Ave Grill) Burglary 2nd degree — 308 Elm St (Fostering Hope) Attempted Burglary 2nd degree – 1400 4th Ave (Daisy Fair Flowers) Attempted Burglary 2nd degree – 418 Wright Blvd (Mermaids Parlor) Attempted Burglary 2nd degree – 1322 4th Ave (Essential Massage and Wellness) Attempted Burglary 2nd degree – 307 Laurel St (Carolina Appliance and Furniture) Burglary 3rd degree – 508 Beaty St (First Baptist Church) Obtaining Goods by False Pretense – 618 Church St (Pawn South)

The Conway Police Department appreciates all of the help from the community and the business owners in each of these cases.