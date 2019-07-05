Police charge man with embezzling $10K from VFW in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a man with embezzling $10,134.90 from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Georgetown.

John Dillon Cox, 41, of Goose Creek, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued for more than $10,000 on Friday. He was the quartermaster and treasurer for Post No. 6444 at 711 Church Street.

Cox embezzled the money between May 12, 2016, and May 26, 2019, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Cox used the funds for his personal use, police said.



On Friday, Cox surrendered at the Georgetown Police Department and was charged. He was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.