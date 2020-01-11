Police chase: Florence officer injured after being dragged by a vehicle

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A police chase began in Florence on Friday night after a man briefly dragged an officer with his vehicle in a parking lot.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in a vehicle at about 6:26 p.m. at 230 North Beltline Drive. When police made contact, the driver put his vehicle in reverse in an attempt to flee, briefly dragging an officer and colliding with another car, according to the Florence Police Department.

The suspect, Charles Bailey, left the scene and a pursuit ensued, police said. Bailey was taken into custody near Francis Marion Road and Pepper Tree Road.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Bailey was charged with assault on a police officer, leaving the scene, driving under the influence and failure to stop for blue lights. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.