Police confirm officer involved shooting at Downtown Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are responding to an apartment complex in Downtown Charleston early Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, police were at Bridgeview Village Apartments on North Romney St. for what they tell News 2 is a “wanted party.”

Authorities have confirmed that it is an officer involved shooting that left one injured. No word on whether the injured is an officer at this time.

Multiple agencies on the scene, including SLED. A press conference is set to begin soon.

