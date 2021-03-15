Police: Conway man broke through ceiling of gunshop, tried to sell $4K stolen rifle for $500

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Conway man has been charged with breaking into a gunshop through the ceiling and stealing rifles, which he and another man tried to sell later.

Kaleb Barnhill, 27, cut a hole in the ceiling of The Gun Store on S. Highway 701 in Conway, causing $50,000 in damages, according to the Horry County police report. Once inside, police said Barnhill stole a rifle valued at $4,000, another item valued at $2,000, a rifle valued at $500, and another item valued at $1,100.

Barnhilll then conspired to sell the firearms with Jordan Hardwick, 27, also of Conway, police said. Hardwich helped to sell the $4,000 rifle to someone for $500 sometime between March 6 and 10, according to the report. Hardwick knew the rifle was stolen from the Gun Store, police added.

The rifle was recovered at the address in Conway where it had been sold.

Barnhill faces the charges of burglary, second-degree, malicious injuring to property, and criminal conspiracy. Hardwick faces charges of accessory after the fact to a felony, receiving stolen goods more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, and criminal conspiracy.

Both are in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a pre-trial.