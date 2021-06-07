Police: Conway man charged with raping a minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a man after they say he sexually assaulted a minor.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Officers were sent to Pee Dee Elementary School for calls of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

When officers arrived, they spoke to an employee who was reporting that one of her students had been sexually assaulted, according to the report.

Officers then spoke to the child who confirmed the information, according to police. The child was placed in protective custody while the case was being investigated.

Edwin Ruiz, 44, is being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 third degree. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond, pretrial.