Police: Conway man keyed another man’s vehicle, resisted arrest

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police arrested a man after they say he became angry during a job opportunity evaluation and keyed another man’s car.

Around 1:15 p.m. on March 29, 2020, police responded to the area of McNabb Road in Loris for calls of vandalism, according to police reports obtained by News13.

When officers arrived, they were told Charlie Murrell, 32, had become upset after he came to the home to evaluate a job opportunity, according to the report.

Murrell became upset during the evaluation, demanding money for his time, but the other man refused, according to police.

Murrell, according to police, became hostile and belligerent before leaving the scene. He was seen standing next to the victim’s vehicle prior to driving away.

Murrell was also heard calling another victim, being hostile and using profanity, according to police.

Around 11:45 p.m. July 11, officers were sent to the area of Old Ferry Road in Conway for calls of a disorderly man.

When they arrived, officers identified him as Murrell, and noted he had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the report. Murrell resisted arrest from officers, including being “dead weight” during arrest procedures, according to police.

Murrell is being charged with unlawful communication and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $1,500 bond pretrial.