Police: Conway man sucker punched another man in the face, shot him in the shoulder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been charged with attempted murder after Conway police say he punched a man in the face and then shot him.

On March 29, officers were sent to Conway Medical Center in reference to an assault with gunshot wound, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

When they arrived, a victim told police on March 27, he was drinking alcohol and hanging out with James Lewis, 63, when Lewis sucker punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, according to police.

When the victim tried to get up, Lewis allegedly swung a stick at him, but missed, according to the report. While getting up, the victim said he heard a gunshot and then felt pain in his shoulder where a single bullet was still lodged in his arm.

Officers were able to identify a witness who picked Lewis out of a six person lineup, according to police.

Lewis was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was released on a $35,000 bond.