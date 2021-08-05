Police: Conway man turns himself in on 2019 warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Tuesday after he turned himself in on a warrant from 2019, according to police reports obtained by News13.

John Kennealy, 71, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after he turned himself in on a warrant from February 23, 2019, according to the report.

The original warrant was issued after police received a cybertip and found the possible location to be within the city limits of Conway.

Kennealy was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.