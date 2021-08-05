Police: Conway man turns himself in on 2019 warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of JRLDC

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Tuesday after he turned himself in on a warrant from 2019, according to police reports obtained by News13.

John Kennealy, 71, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after he turned himself in on a warrant from February 23, 2019, according to the report.

The original warrant was issued after police received a cybertip and found the possible location to be within the city limits of Conway.

Kennealy was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories