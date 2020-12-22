Police: Conway Woman files false report saying she, her friend were held against their will

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman was arrested Saturday after police say she filed a false report saying she and her friend were held against their will inside a home.

Around 5:15 p.m. Officers responded an apartment in the area of James Avenue in reference to a possible kidnapping, hostage situation with a weapon, police said.

When officers arrived, they detained a suspect and explained why they were there before entering the apartment, according to police.

Upon entering the home, officers were unable to find anyone inside, so they left to find the person who called in the claim, police said.

Police located Angelic Goodale, 28, in the front seat of a vehicle parked at a Dollar General on Fourth Avenue. When questioned, she told police she and her friend were being held inside the apartment against their will and that there was a gun inside the apartment, police said.

Goodale told officers her friend’s name was Brittany, but later changed it to Whitney, according to police. She was also unable to give officers her friend’s full name or phone number.

Neighbor’s told officers they had seen Goodale attempting to get into the apartment, and had not heard anyone calling for help or anything out of the ordinary, according to police.

Goodale was charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation. She is being held on a $3,000 bond pretrial.

