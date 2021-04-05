Police, coroner investigate after fetus left at South Carolina emergency room

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a fetus was left at an emergency room in Greer.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and Greer Police responded to Pelham Medical Center at about 12:36 a.m. Saturday in reference to a fetus being left at the door of Pelham Emergency Room, officials said.

Detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation into the fetus’ death.

Police believe that a 4-door silver vehicle with dark tinted windows pulled up to the emergency room, where the driver of the vehicle got out and placed a bag at the entrance. Hospital staff located the bag and found a deceased fetus inside, according to police.

Greer Police believe the driver was in a 4-door silver vehicle with dark tinted windows. (Greer Police)



Spartanburg County Coroners Office and Greer Police are actively investigating. No family has been located nor identification made, the coroner said.

A forensic exam has been scheduled for Saturday, the coroner said.

The Greer Police Department asks that anyone with information on this incident to contact Sgt. Chris Forrester at (864) 416-6618 or cforrester@cityofgreer.org .