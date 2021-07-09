Police: Darlington man shot at family of 3

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW ) — Darlington Police have arrested a man after they say he shot at a man, his fiancé and their 5-year-old child while they were in their vehicle in August 2020.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 4, the three were backing out of a home’s yard on Chestnut Street when another vehicle driven by James Jacobs pulled up in front of them and began shooting at the car, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The victims said they attempted to drive away, but Jacobs followed them, continuing to fire at their vehicle, according to the report.

The victims then pulled into the parking lot of the city pool and stopped, according to the report. Jacobs passed them and headed down Cross Street, according to authorities.

The victims decided to follow Jacobs in an attempt to get his license plate tags, before giving up and calling police, according to the report.

When police arrived, they found the suspects vehicle with four bullet holes in the drivers side, according to police. None of the four victims were injured in the shooting and declined EMS treatment.

Jacobs was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center without bond.