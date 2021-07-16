Police defend withholding details in killings of Murdaugh mother, son in South Carolina

FILE – In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a vehicle sits in the driveway of a home in rural Colleton County, near Islandton, S.C., where a mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family were found shot and killed. The Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston is suing state agents, saying they are withholding information about the killings that should be public under the state’s Freedom of Information Act. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — State police in South Carolina have told a judge that they don’t need to release more information about the killing of two members of a prominent legal family.

After more than a month of investigation, the State Law Enforcement Division said in court Wednesday they still don’t know what evidence might be important to solve the killings of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh.

State agents were in court after The Post and Courier sued the agency, saying it was not following the state public records act.

The Charleston newspaper says the agency heavily blacked out information in the reports that were released.

The Murdaugh family has long reigned over Hampton County, with generations serving as Solicitors and others heading up a major law firm. Investigators struggled to extract information from members of the small, rural community, who had grown up under the watchful eye of the Murdaughs.