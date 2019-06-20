RAW VIDEO: Police detain man after assault call at Walmart near Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to a call about an assault at a Walmart Neighborhood Market near Market Common.

Officers conducted a “high-risk traffic stop,” due to the nature of the call, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. A person believed to be involved in the incident was detained.

Police said there is no threat to the general public in the area. The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

No further details are available at this time. Count on New13 for updates as we work to gather more information.

