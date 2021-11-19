Police: Dillon County woman arrested for tax fraud

DILLLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon woman was arrested after police say she willfully prepared false tax returns.

Claire Allen, 57, was arrested on five counts of willfully preparing false returns, and was living in Florence County at the time, according to police.

For tax years 2014 through 2018, Allen prepared and filed joint South Carolina Income Tax returns for her spouse and herself, according to the Department of Revenue.

SCDOR agents determined that during this time period Allen reported a combined total of $293,882 in false Schedule A and Scheduled C deductions. This was done without the consent or knowledge of her spouse and resulted in the failure to pay approximately $26,352 in Income Tax due to the state.