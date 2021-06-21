Police: Driver injured by broken glass after shots fired in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police need help identifying who fired shots in the the 400 block of Bell Avenue Monday afternoon.

Around 12:21 p.m., a vehicle of interest was spotted leaving the area, according to police. It is described as a silver grey SUV, possibly a Kia with a non-working tail/brake light, according to police.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two young men who were armed with an AR Style rifle with a short barrel. There were no reports of anyone being hit by the shots, but a passing driver was injured by broken glass when their window was shattered, according to police.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police. Count on News13 for updates.