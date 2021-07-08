Police: Drugs and guns seized, 7 arrested in Florence drug bust

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested seven people Wednesday after they say they were involved in drug trafficking in Florence.

Officers with the Florence Police Department and Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a home in the 1100 block of Claremont Avenue after an investigation into drug activity, according to police.

During the search, officials found two handguns and 50 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, according to police.

Seven people were charged as a result of the case. Tina Stearns was charged with trafficking Methamphetamine, Chad Everett and Jason Douglas were charged with with trafficking Methamphetamine and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime, Julian Price, Melissa Lopez and Brandin Trader were charged with possession of Methamphetamine.

Cassidy Welch was arrested on outstanding warrants for leaving the scene of a collision, driving under suspension improper tag, failure to register the vehicle, and operating uninsured.

All seven people were transported to the Florence County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.

This investigation was a joint effort by the City of Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to address numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood.