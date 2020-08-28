Police: Drugs, weapon found in Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway officers arrested two people Monday and seized guns and a weapon after serving a search warrant, according to police.
Officers served a search warrant at a home on 2nd Avenue in Conway when they found approximately 7 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine and a .25 caliber handgun, according to police.
Blake was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine 3rd offense, and possession of a weapon by certain persons.
Lovin was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine 2nd offense.
Both were served with a warrant for distribution of heroin 3rd offense for Blake, and distribution of heroin 2nd offense for Lovin for an unrelated, previous case.
Both were taken into custody without incident, according to police, and are currently incarcerated at Horry County Detention Center.
