Police: Employee at Cinemark says he took about $3.9K out of register

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An employee told police he took about $3,936 from the cash register at Cinemark 14 during one month.

Nicholas Klett, 25, faces charges of embezzlement after he was reported to police on Saturday. According to a staff member at the movie theater on Coastal Grand Circle, Klett was being watched on camera, police said.

The staff member said Klett and was seen taking money out from the register and putting it in his pocket, according to the report. When questioned by police, Klett said he wasn’t sure how much he had taken, but it was between $150 and $500 a day.

Klett told police he was undercharging customers and taking the extra, officers said in the report. Police asked him to write down each day he worked and how much he took each day.

In the police report, His list was this:

8/17 $257

8/13 $220

8/12 $160

8/10 $538

8/06 $180

8/05 $280

8/04 $160

8/03 $218

8/02 $140

7/30 $280

7/29 $180

7/27 $192

7/26 $394

7/23 $200

7/22 $81

7/21 $181

He had $275 on him at the time of his arrested and told police he took it that day.

Klett is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and was released on a personal recognizance bond of $7,500.