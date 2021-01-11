Police escort Marion Co. Deputy Price, killed in the line of duty, to MUSC for autopsy

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan David Price is being escorted to MUSC Charleston for an autopsy Monday morning.

Local law enforcement left MUSC in Marion a few minutes before 5 a.m. Monday.

Dozens of blue lights and law enforcement vehicles took off in procession towards Charleston.

The 29-year-old was one of two people killed in a crash Wednesday night and died in the line of duty.

Deputy Price was a sheriff’s deputy at Marion County Sheriffs Office. He also served the City of Dillon Police Department for three years.

The United States Honor Flag will travel to South Carolina today to honor fallen Deputy Price.

Local law enforcement is escorting the procession into Charleston, where Charleston officials will pick up the escort and lead Deputy Price into MUSC.

A funeral for Price will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. The service is at his church, The First Baptist Church of Dillon.

A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m.

Law enforcement says Price will arrive in Charleston around 7 a.m. this morning. They will return today to Marion County after the autopsy.

Price is the second law enforcement officer in our area to die in the line of duty from a car crash this year.

LATEST HEADLINES: