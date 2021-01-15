Police: Father shoots, kills son after fight at Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in St. Petersburg Friday morning.

Police said Jeffrey Reda shot and killed his son, Matthew Reda, after an altercation they had at a home in the 500 block of 15th Street North.

Jeffrey Reda is now in custody, and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Further information was not immediately available.

