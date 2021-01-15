ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in St. Petersburg Friday morning.
Police said Jeffrey Reda shot and killed his son, Matthew Reda, after an altercation they had at a home in the 500 block of 15th Street North.
Jeffrey Reda is now in custody, and is said to be cooperating with investigators.
Further information was not immediately available.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: Father shoots, kills son after fight at Florida home
- Quick-thinking waitress credited with saving kid with bruises from allegedly abusive parents in Florida
- Heartbeat abortion ban may pass in South Carolina
- Fake US leg band earns pigeon a reprieve from Australian death sentence
- Tampa mayor wants to fill Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers