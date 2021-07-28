Police: Florence man accused of entering home, stabbing another person

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man after they say he entered an apartment without permission and stabbed a person.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Officers were sent to the an apartment in the 100 block of Conyers Avenue for reports of a stabbing, according to police.

When they arrived, officers learned Michael Smalls entered an apartment without the owner’s permission and stabbed someone, according to police.

Smalls then fled the scene to his own apartment where he was arrested without incident, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, there is no word on their condition.

Smalls was charged with attempted murder and burglary in the first degree. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.