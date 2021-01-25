Police: Florence man pointed a gun at a woman during ‘road rage’ incident

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.

Michael Thomas Johnson, 37, was taken into custody Sunday at his home on an outstanding warrant for pointing and presenting a firearm, according to police.

The warrant is from a road rage incident on Dec. 31 in the 1500 block of Second Loop Road, according to police.

Officers learned that the victim honked her vehicle’s horn to alert the vehicle in front of her to proceed through the green light. When she did, Johnson, according to police, pulled out a handgun, racked it back, and pointed the handgun at the victim.

Johnson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

