Police: Florence man sexually assaulted a minor, offered a child alcohol in exchange for sex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man on Friday after they say he sexually assaulted a minor and offered to give a minor alcohol in return for sex in two separate incidents.

The first of the two incidents occurred in October 2016, when police say Stuart Owens, 35, sexually assaulted a juvenile, causing the minor to leave the location.

The second incident occurred in the early part of 2021, when police say Owens offered a child under the age of 14 alcohol in exchange for a sexual act.

Due to the nature of the case, no further information will be released.

Owen is being charged with second degree assault and battery , second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor.