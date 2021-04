FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man after they say he sexually assaulted another person and prevented them from leaving.

On April 23, Lironnie Jackson, 23, is accused of engaging in sexual battery of a victim over the age of 18, and keeping them from leaving during the incident, according to police.

Jackson is being charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree and kidnapping. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.