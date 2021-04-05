Police: Florence man stabbed another person multiple times

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have arrested a man they say stabbed a person multiple times.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call at 2635 East Palmetto Street for calls of a stabbing, according to deputies.

When they arrived, a witness told deputies a person had been stabbed and that the suspect was walking in front of the deputy’s vehicle, according to authorities. The suspect, Avery Moore, 29, was detained until deputies could further investigate.

Deputies then discovered a person who had been stabbed multiple times inside a home nearby. The victim, according to deputies, had stab wounds in the chest, back and neck

The victim was was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word at this time on their condition.

Moore has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.