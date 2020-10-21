Police: Florence woman allegedly hit someone with her car after a fight, faces attempted murder charge

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she allegedly hit someone with her car after the two had a fight.

Kaysona Timmons, 21, was arrested on Tuesday after police saw her driving on Oakland Avenue in Florence and recognized her as having an outstanding warrant for attempted murder. She was taken into custody without incident.

Police say her attempted murder charge is from an incident on Sept. 3 when she allegedly hit a victim with her car in the 600 block of Lynch Street. The had a physical fight before that, according to the report.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident and was treated at an area hospital.

Timmons also was charged with driving under suspension. She remains in Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.