Police: Florence woman resisted arrest, threatened to kill officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman was arrested June 16 after police say she resisted arrest and threatened to kill an officer.

Around 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of South Irby Street in reference to a disorderly person, according to police.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Sheria Pooler, 41, and asked her for identification, according to police. Pooler then became disorderly with officers and threw her ID and other items on the ground, according to police.

While officers began detaining her, Pooler struck an officer in the pelvic region and threatened to kill him, according to police.

Pooler was taken to the Florence County Detention Center where she was charged with public disorderly conduct, assault on an officer while resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official. She was released on a $4,000 surety bond.