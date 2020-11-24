Police: Florida firefighter assaults woman after argument over politics, points gun at officer

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a Florida firefighter after he allegedly choked a woman, threatened to shoot her, then held a gun up to a responding officer.

Police said Christopher Maine, a 41-year-old firefighter, and the female victim were drinking and having an argument over politics that escalated early Tuesday morning at a home.

Maine allegedly grabbed the woman by her throat and forced her to the ground. She was able to break away from him, but police said Maine pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot. The woman dialed 911 from a landline, but police said the suspect grabbed the phone from her.

The first Tampa officer to arrive said he could hear Maine yelling at the woman. When he knocked on the door, the victim exited and warned the officer about the gun.

The officer said Maine continued pointing the gun in the direction of the officer and the victim as they were in the doorway. The officer pulled the woman out of the way before approaching the man again, commanding him to surrender.

Maine eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness.