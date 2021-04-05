Police: Florida man arrested after kidnapping woman in North Carolina, firing at officers during pursuit

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man kidnapped a woman, led police on a pursuit and fired at police vehicles on Saturday, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:42 p.m., a 31 year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint while sitting in a vehicle on Coleridge Road in Asheboro. The suspect, 32 year-old Manuel Jesus Robles, forced the victim into a vehicle owned by the victim, which had been stolen earlier, according to police.

Robles, of Ocala, Florida, left the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Detectives with the APD responded and determined the suspect’s location. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office then encountered the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Robles fled at a high rate of speed, with deputies in pursuit. The pursuit continued through multiple jurisdictions and involved law enforcement from the NC State Highway Patrol, High Point Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, Robles fired multiple shots at pursuing officers, hitting law enforcement vehicles. However, no one was injured.

The pursuit finally ended with Robles crashing the vehicle at I-85 and Webb Road in Rowan County.

He then fled on foot and was arrested without incident a short time later.

The victim was rescued unharmed and evaluated by EMS at the scene.

The Asheboro Police Department charged Robles with the following:

felony first-degree kidnapping

two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

misdemeanor communicating threats

misdemeanor injury to personal property

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office charged Robles with the following:

felony attempted murder

felony possession stolen motor vehicle

two counts of felony discharge firearm enclosure

four counts of felony assault with deadly weapon on a government official

felony discharge weapon into moving vehicle

felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle

misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

misdemeanor resisting public officer

two counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property

misdemeanor assault law enforcement agent/assistance/search/rescue animal

reckless driving to endanger

left of center line/grade/curve

speeding

He was given a $2,755,000 secured bond.