Police: Florida teacher offered $200 for sex with 2-year-old

This photo provided by Palm Beach County shows Xavier Donte Alexander. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Alexander was arrested Thursday, April 1, 2021, on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites. (Palm Beach County via AP)WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. _ A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child. The sheriff’s office did not release further information about the allegations. It customarily waits for the county court clerk to post the arresting deputy’s report online, which happens after the defendant’s initial court appearance. Alexander, who was being held without bond, was scheduled to appear later Friday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district has fired a fourth-grade teacher charged with offering $200 to have sex with a 2-year-old girl.

Palm Beach County schools fired 27-year-old Xavier Alexander on Monday. The county sheriff’s office says Alexander confessed to sending text messages to the girl’s father where he tried to arrange an opportunity to abuse the girl.

The father reported the texts to detectives. They impersonated the dad as they arranged a meeting where they arrested Alexander last week.

Alexander is jailed on $1 million bail. The public defender’s office that is representing him says it doesn’t comment on pending cases.