Police: Hartsville man arrested for possession of multiple firearms, drugs, cash

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A joint investigation by Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators and Hartsville Police Department investigators uncovered multiple firearms, drugs and cash following a search of a home Wednesday evening, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Michael Dudley booking photo courtesy of

W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

Investigators arrested Michael Anthony Dudley, 41, of Hartsville on Wednesday. He is being charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

“Investigators searched a home yesterday evening on Willis Dr., and located heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, three firearms with ammunition, cash and a weight scale,” Sheriff Chavis said.

Investigators say they are seeking additional charges. Dudley remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

