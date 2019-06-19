Police hunting attempted murder suspect in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police in Lumberton are hunting down a man accused of attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators are trying to find, Charles Austin Coe. Investigators tell News13 that warrants have been issued for Coe in relation to a shooting that happened Monday evening at C Avenue and Pate Street in Lumberton. A warrant for discharging a firearm in the city was also issued.

Investigators say Coe is 5’9″ tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is 144 Pate Street in Lumberton.

Police said the victim was unable to provide details about what happened because he was so badly wounded by the gunshot. That victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment, then transferred to another hospital for more treatment and evaluation, according to police. Investigators say they secured the area where the victim was found and interviewed witnesses and neighbors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845.

You can keep up-to-date on this story along with developing and breaking news with the News13 App. Download it here.