Police ID naked man accused of breaking into North Carolina homes, assaulting residents

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have identified a naked man they say is wanted for breaking into several North Carolina homes and assaulting residents.

Asheville Police said that several homes in West Asheville were broken into by a naked man shortly after midnight on June 6.

In each break-in, police said the residents were assaulted and items were taken from their homes.

Nobody was seriously injured in the break-ins.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 35-year-old James Cody Pickard.

Pickard is 5’6″ tall and weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said be may be in the Oakley area.

Pickard is wanted on 26 charges, including:

Four counts of 1st Degree Burglary

Two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Burglary

Common Law Robbery

Two counts of Attempted Common Law Robbery

Felony Breaking and Entering

Two counts of Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Attempted Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Three counts of Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering

Felony Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle

Two counts of Larceny

1st Degree Trespassing

Two counts of Simple Assault

Communicating Threats

Three counts of Damage to Personal Property

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or use the TIP2APD app.