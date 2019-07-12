Police identify naked ‘devil’ who broke into home, terrorized family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned the name of the naked woman accused of breaking into a Chesterfield County home and attacking a family on the Fourth of July.

Police confirmed the identity of the woman as 29-year-old Ryan Doss, a resident of North Chesterfield. Doss is charged with assault and battery, malicious wounding and breaking and entering.

Ryan Doss

The Lewis family told 8News last Friday the intruder claimed to be the devil and attacked them, prompting the homeowner to fire 39 rounds. It was the first night in their brand new home.

“She was in to kill us,” Melissa Lewis said. “That was her almighty, to kill us. She attacked us and I held her down just kept on punching her and punching her as hard as I possibly could.”



The Lewis’ dream home looked like a war zone, with blood soaked into the carpet, the walls and windows riddled with bullets and shell casings scattered all over.

“I said ‘who are you?” Lewis’ husband, who did not wish to go on camera, explained. “She said ‘I need your help, please help me.’ I said ‘get out of my house,’ and she goes ‘I’m the devil.’”

The homeowner says the intruder, who had a blue ponytail, broke into the basement around 10:30 p.m. The family said she was laughing menacingly and refused to leave.

“She looked possessed, her eyes were completely black, like saucers, and she was laughing like it was a joke,” Lewis’s husband told 8News.

Fearing for his life, the father of three grabbed his pistol and gave a verbal warning to the woman. With his family sleeping upstairs, he opened fire hoping to scare her off. None of the shots struck the suspect.

Lewis said the woman aggressively charged at him with superhuman strength.

“She was not stopping,” he said. “She had the strength of four grown men.”

When he ran out of bullets, Lewis began throwing furniture at her. His wife and children eventually jumped in and attempted to stop the woman. The intruder didn’t stop until one of the children, the Lewis’ 12-year-old son Logan, shoved a wrench into her neck.

She was arrested by police and taken to a hospital. The Lewis family left with bruises and bite marks.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We are trying to rebuild and cope as best as possible. Thank you for all the support,” Lewis told 8News today.

Doss is at the Chesterfield County Jail after she was released from the hospital and denied bond. She will be in court in two weeks for a preliminary hearing when the judge will order a mental health evaluation.

The family says they are going to push for an attempted murder charge.