Police identify remains found on Daybell property as the two missing children in Idaho

REXBURG IDAHO (ABC4 News) – Remains found on Chad Daybell’s Salem property have been officially identified as 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year old Tylee Ryan.

The Rexburg Police Department announced the findings Saturday following autopsies that were performed on both of the bodies in Boise.

In a news release, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said, “The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy and positive identification was performed. It is with heavy hearts that we now confirm that those remains have now been officially identified as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.”

The remains were found when a search warrant was excecuted on the Daybell’s home on Tuesday, June 9th. FBI agents, Rexburg Police and Fremont County Sheriff deputies discovered the bodies in the yard behind the house.

Chad Daybell was arrested and charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence.