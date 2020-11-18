Police in Tennessee searching for missing 20-year-old woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing 20-year-old woman.
Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of West Cliff Drive. Dillon is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have information concerning her whereabouts, you are asked to call the KPD at 865-215-7212.
