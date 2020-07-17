Police investigate a Friday morning Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Florence Friday morning, according to Captain Mike Brandt.

According to Brandt the shooting occurred around 8:34 Friday morning after a fight at Colonial Inn at 415 S. Irby Street.

Brandt said suspect Jadon Milligan and another unnamed person were in a fight. At the end of the fight, as the other-unnamed person was walking way, Milligan is accused of pulling out a hand gun and shooting in the other person’s direction before they left the scene, according to police.

Police said they do not know if the other person was shot or if Milligan missed.

Milligan was arrested on scene and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police are still investigating and would like to speak with the other person. More charges could be filed depending on the investigation.

