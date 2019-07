BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a stabbing left one person injured on Sunday evening in Bennettsville.

Chief Kevin Miller with the Bennettsville Police Department said one victim was stabbed and is being treated at an area hospital. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Bennettsville Police have one person of interest in custody. No further details are available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.