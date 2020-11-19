Police investigate after ‘most’ of store inventory stolen from Sunglass Hut at Myrtle Beach area Tanger Outlets

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating after most of the sunglasses were stolen from Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the store after a complaint of a burglary, police said. When they arrived, it was discovered that most of the store inventory had been stolen, according to police.

The store employee who reported the burglary said their coworker closed the store at 8 p.m. Saturday night, securing the front door and activating the security alarm, according to police. It was not until the employee arrived the next morning that the break-in was discovered.

Police reported most of the sunglasses in the store were missing, the security monitor screen was knocked off the shelf and the computer had been stolen, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the reponding police department as Horry County police.

