HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Thursday that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers were sent to Canvasback Trail in the Forestbrook community for calls of shots fired, according to police.

One person was transport to the hospital with injuries, according to authorities. There is no threat to the public. Count on News13 for updates.