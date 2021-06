FLORENCE (WBTW) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a body was found on West Cheves Street in Florence.

A person was found dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning on the 400 block of West Cheves between Warley Street and McQueen Street. The area is closed during the investigation.

The call came in around 08:20 Wednesday. The Florence Police Department is still investigating.

There is no immediate danger to public, police said.