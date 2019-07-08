Police investigate ocean drowning in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a drowning that happened in Myrtle Beach on Sunday evening.

At about 6:40 p.m., police were called to the area of 80th Avenue North on the beach for a possible swimmer in distress. Ocean Rescue and a medic were on the scene when police arrived. The rescue team contacted the Horry County Coroner for a death notification.

Deputy Coroner Darris Flower confirmed a woman was pulled from the water near 84th Avenue. A preliminary autopsy found the cause of death is drowning.

The coroner will release the name of the victim once family has been notified.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.

Count on News13 for details as we work to gather more information.