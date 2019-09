DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a shooting incident on First Street in Darlington.

Captain Kim Nelson with the Darlington Police Department was at the scene just before 11 p.m. Friday and confirmed the shooting incident.

Yellow tape is blocking off the road in front of the funeral home.

No further details are available at this time. No reports of injuries have been given.

