Police investigate shots fired on N. Ocean Boulevard, 1 person in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight on Labor Day on North Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Officers have one person in custody at this time, according to police. That person has not been identified.

This is still an active investigation. Police have not reported any injuries at this time.

If you have any information, please call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.