Police investigate South Carolina student’s TikTok video mocking death of George Floyd, additional security requested at school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Tuesday is investigating a TikTok video allegedly created by students at Berkeley High School which appears to be mocking the death of George Floyd.

The video shows one student kneeling on the neck of another with the caption “can’t breathe.”

The individual that posted the video locked all of her social media accounts shortly after the video gained attention. But the video had already been seen by hundreds of students.

One group is now calling for the students purported to appear in the video to be expelled.

Justin Hunt, the president of the Stand as One group, said that a Black student showed him the video and was worried the school would not take appropriate action.

Hunt says that the only appropriate action, in his view, is expulsion.

BCSD issued the following statement:

The District is aware of the photograph, is investigating, and will act in accordance with District policy. Under federal and state law, the District cannot offer comment on student matters. Berkeley County School District promotes a welcoming and supportive environment that celebrates and values diversity and respect for all students, employees, and stakeholders.

The district also requested additional security for the school, according to Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic. Ollic said that additional security has also been requested for school events.

Floyd was killed in Minnesota over the summer after a former officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd repeatedly told the officer he could not breath. The incident was captured on video and sparked weeks of protests and racial reckoning across the country, some which escalated into riots.

The case is coming back into focus as jury selection begins for the trial of Dereck Chauvin, the former officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin is facing charges of second degree murder and manslaughter. A third degree murder charge is being considered.