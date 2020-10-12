Police: several injuries reported in early morning Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are responding after shots were fired Monday morning, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Around 4:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 501 and Canal Street, where they say Several injuries have been reported at this time, according to Corporal Tom Vest with MPD. We have yet to know an exact number.

